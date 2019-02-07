How a new CSU in Stockton would affect Sac State

Sacramento State is a top commuter school that could potentially lose a large group of students in the future if a new California State University is opened in Stockton.

It was recently announced that new Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget could include $2 million to go towards researching whether opening a new CSU in San Joaquin County, most likely in Stockton, would be beneficial.

San Joaquin County is large with a population of over 545,000 people in several cities. Some of those cities include Stockton, Lodi, Tracy and Manteca.

Students commute to 6000 J Street from the 209 area code and beyond daily to get an education.

But just how many Sac State students come from the 209?

The following bar charts represent how many students from San Joaquin County applied, were admitted and enrolled at Sac State since 2015. The data is via the Sac State’s admissions office.

The two visuals are broken down by spring and fall as new enrollment is nearly ten times in the fall compared to spring. Roughly a third of the students accepted from the area actually attend Sac State.

