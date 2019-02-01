The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Video: Meet Sac State’s new resident, Olli the autonomous vehicle

Claire Morgan, Editor-in-Chief
January 31, 2019
Filed under News, Video

Sacramento State’s newest addition to campus is a four-wheeled, sandwich-box shaped autonomous vehicle named Olli. The vehicle arrived on campus Monday and is currently in its testing phases, preparing to transport students to different campus locations by late February, according to the university. Have you seen Olli on campus yet?

