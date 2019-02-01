Video: Meet Sac State’s new resident, Olli the autonomous vehicle
Sacramento State’s newest addition to campus is a four-wheeled, sandwich-box shaped autonomous vehicle named Olli. The vehicle arrived on campus Monday and is currently in its testing phases, preparing to transport students to different campus locations by late February, according to the university. Have you seen Olli on campus yet?
