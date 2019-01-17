Sac State town hall meeting postponed
Makeup event to be held March 4
Sacramento State announced Thursday morning that it will postpone university President Robert Nelsen’s spring town hall meeting, citing illness.
The event was supposed to be held Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event has been rescheduled for March 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the University Union Ballroom.
Instead, the university encouraged students to “join us for coffee & convo at 9 a.m. in Union Redwood Room” in a tweet sent out early Thursday.
CAMPUS UPDATE: Today’s President’s Town Hall has been postponed due to @PrezNelsen‘s illness. Join us for coffee & convo at 9 a.m. in Union Redwood Room,
— Sacramento State (@sacstate) January 17, 2019
President Nelsen was sick with “a stomach bug,” said Anita Fitzhugh, Sac State public information officer.
“I am sorry to share that I must cancel today’s President’s Town Hall due to illness,” Nelsen said in a SacSend about the event’s postponement. “In order to fulfill my promise to answer questions from the Hornet Family, we will be rescheduling the event for a later date. More information will follow.”
This event was supposed to be the first of its kind — Nelsen changed its structure from a formal address to a more informal Q&A, aiming to “be more responsive to the Hornet family,” he said in a SacSend message last semester.
