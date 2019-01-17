The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State town hall meeting postponed

Makeup event to be held March 4

Sac State town hall meeting postponed

Claire Morgan, Editor-in-Chief
January 17, 2019
Filed under Campus, Featured, News

Sacramento State announced Thursday morning that it will postpone university President Robert Nelsen’s spring town hall meeting, citing illness.

The event was supposed to be held Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event has been rescheduled for March 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the University Union Ballroom.

Instead, the university encouraged students to “join us for coffee & convo at 9 a.m. in Union Redwood Room” in a tweet sent out early Thursday.

President Nelsen was sick with “a stomach bug,” said Anita Fitzhugh, Sac State public information officer.

“I am sorry to share that I must cancel today’s President’s Town Hall due to illness,” Nelsen said in a SacSend about the event’s postponement. “In order to fulfill my promise to answer questions from the Hornet Family, we will be rescheduling the event for a later date. More information will follow.”

This event was supposed to be the first of its kind Nelsen changed its structure from a formal address to a more informal Q&A, aiming to “be more responsive to the Hornet family,” he said in a SacSend message last semester.

