The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

Event will be held Friday in the University Union’s Redwood Room

The+fifth+annual+Student+Research+%26+Creative+Activity+Fall+Forum+will+be+held+in+the+Redwood+Room+at+the+University+Union.+The+event+will+be+held+Friday+at+9+a.m.+
The fifth annual Student Research & Creative Activity Fall Forum will be held in the Redwood Room at the University Union. The event will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

The fifth annual Student Research & Creative Activity Fall Forum will be held in the Redwood Room at the University Union. The event will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

Brittney Delgado -The State Hornet

Brittney Delgado -The State Hornet

The fifth annual Student Research & Creative Activity Fall Forum will be held in the Redwood Room at the University Union. The event will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

Brittney Delgado
November 6, 2018
Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The fifth annual Student Research & Creative Activity Fall Forum is dedicated to students who wish to present their research and studies to the public, according to Sacramento State’s website.

The forum will take place Friday in the University Union’s Redwood Room.

The forum was created in 2014 by Sac State’s Office of Research, Innovation and Economic Development, according to Hanh Tran, the student research center program coordinator.

According to Tran, the forum exists to provide an opportunity for undergraduate students and alumni to gain practice in presenting research and creative activities they have conducted.  

Mark Samuel Abbott, a recent Sac State graduate, won the competition earlier this year, according to the Sac State website.

“The best thing about the win is that I can list it on my CV and help me get into graduate school,” Abbott said. “It shows that the research I did was relevant and helpful and that it made a contribution.”

Students can team up in pairs of two or present alone, according to the website. All Sac State undergraduate, graduate and recently-graduated students from spring and summer 2018 can participate.

The forum requires presentations to be on posters that are 4 feet wide and 3 feet high, according to the website. Students can get assistance with printing and creating their posters at Sac State’s Academic Technology Center.

“The number of students participating in the fall forum has increased as the years passed,” Tran said in an email. “Last year we had 67 poster presentations and this year we have 84, that is a 25 percent increase in participation.”

Students must have a Sac State faculty member sponsor their work for it to be presented, according to Tran.

“The goal of this annual event is to give students the chance to gain speaking and presentation experience without the pressure of being judged and to have a chance to test run their work,” Tran wrote.

The event is split into two sessions of student presentations — the first starting at 9 a.m. and the second at 2:30 p.m.

This event prepares students for the Student Research & Creative Activity Spring Symposium in March, according to website. However, instead of printed posters, students are expected to prepare oral presentations at the symposium.

At the spring symposium in March, participants get judged for their presentations and have the opportunity to win cash prizes, as well as have the chance to represent Sac State at the CSU Student Research Competition in May, according to the website.

“I think the more Sac State students win, the more Sac State students are going to be competing,” Abbott said. “It keeps it going so that everybody is trying hard and keeps everybody competing.”

Sac State students have won awards at each year’s competition since 2015, according to Tran.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    GALLERY: Sac State students spend Election Day at new voting center

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Hungry while voting? This organization will send pizza to your polling place.

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Uber-owned JUMP Bikes extends services throughout Sacramento

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Sac State students showcase staggering steel stegosaurus

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Early morning vehicle break-in leads to police chase

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    CSU web systems down for emergency maintenance

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    California Endowment and student organizations host Black and Brown Voter Summit

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Genocide conference to bring international experts to Sac State

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Campus social media buzzes over rumored sex-traffickers

  • Students to present scholarly research and creative activity at annual fall forum

    Campus

    Transgender CSU students still protected despite possible Title IX changes