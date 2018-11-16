Sac State student represents Northern California in Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza

Student and mariachi vocalist Beatriz Figueroa will represent Sacramento State at a national mariachi vocal extravaganza Nov. 16.

Coming from a family of social advocates and musicians, Figueroa said she has been involved in music since she was a child.

Because of this, she chose to major in sociology and minor in music.

“My family taught me to have this voice,” Figueroa said. “Not only to speak your voice, and to know how to enunciate and speak your mind, but also to communicate through music.”

To her surprise, Figueroa placed third in the national competition last year at “The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza,” an annual event in San Antonio, Texas. The competition is “the largest and most competitive mariachi vocal competition in the world and the only one of its kind judged by members of Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan,” according to their website.

“I almost had a heart attack when I found out I won third place in a national competition,” Figueroa said. “I wasn’t even worried about competing, I was just having the time of my life. I left my heart on the stage and they really liked my song choice, and I took home third place for California.”

Remarking on last year’s performance, Figueroa said, “I was just so grateful for having been picked to go and my performance went really well. There was a live mariachi ensemble that accompanied me on stage and it was one of the best feelings of my life.”



Figueroa said she was ecstatic about the ensemble, but also about the judges present at the competition.

“The judges present are members of Mariachi Vargas and one of the leading professional mariachi ensembles in the world,” Figueroa said. “It was a huge honor to have them watch me perform and listen to me. I felt really honored to also be able to pay homage to Mexico, which is the whole point of the competition.”

Figueroa has stayed involved in the music program while competing locally and nationally and feels her third-place title has pushed her musical career in a positive direction.

“Coming back to California and being able to add that to my resume was really a stepping stone in my musical career,” Figueroa said. “My family was so proud and so happy for me. We’re all fans of mariachi music, so calling them after and telling them that I won third place was great.”

Figueroa will represent all of Northern California in the upcoming competition; only one other student from Southern California will represent the state.

“You represent your university so it’s a huge honor to be able to represent and sing for Sacramento State and Northern California,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa will compete alongside 43 other students ranging from elementary school-aged to college-aged.

Figueroa said she is able to balance her two loves of music: Classical genres and cultural genres, like mariachi music. She trained classically in Sac State’s music program and found a way to balance her training with her love to perform and participate in Mexican cultural folk music.

“My heart is divided, in a good way,” Figueroa said. “Referring to my culture, mariachi is a great genre for me, I love it. I also like other folk styles of music that also belong to Mexico that aren’t mariachi. Diving into all those little pockets and exploring, I have a lot of heart for the diversity of music in Mexico.”

Figueroa said she loves bringing music and sociology together in her own life. Figueroa advocates for the Latino community and other minorities, both on and off campus. She believes that music can have a positive effect on those who are suffering.

“My main passion is finding ways where I can incorporate music and social justice into my daily life, whether that’s a forum or a community event,” Figueroa said. “I try to advocate and support minorities and especially people of color. Incorporating music is very important, it’s very uplifting, and can be very helpful emotionally for people going through issues.”

Figueroa said she hopes to place in the competition but, if not, wants to at least give a good performance.



“They are really difficult songs,” Figueroa said. “I don’t let it [the competition] consume me. Thanks to time management and prioritizing, as soon as it’s done, it’s time to refocus. So coming back and finishing off the semester strong is next.”