Sac State nursing instructor dies in plane crash

Professor Clay Abajian was volunteering as part of an Angel Flight

Clay Abajian, Sac State professor of nursing. Abajian died in a plane crash on Thursday.

Courtesy of Sac State Nursing

Clay Abajian, Sac State professor of nursing. Abajian died in a plane crash on Thursday.

Cory Jaynes, News Editor
November 16, 2018
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced Friday that Clay Abajian, nursing professor at Sac State, died in a plane crash Thursday in Redding, California.

Nelsen originally said on Twitter that Abajian was volunteering to help those affected by the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Nelsen later clarified and corrected his tweet to say that Abajian had actually been volunteering for an Angel Flight to transport a passenger in need of medical treatment.

Abajian was one of two fatalities in the crash of a Cessna 182K Skylane, registration number N2629R, at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The report states that the plane hit the ground due to an unknown circumstance.

Nelsen said services for Abajian are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Faith Episcopal Church in Cameron Park, California located at 2200 Country Club Drive.

Correction: This story originally cited a tweet from Nelsen that incorrectly said Abajian was volunteering in connection to the Camp Fire. This story has been updated to reflect a correction made by Nelsen.

