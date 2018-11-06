Election 2018: a special package

The future of America, more and more, is looking uncertain. Climate change issues are continuing to grow, and legislation in most states outside of California is reversing progress made under the Obama administration.

Social issues in our country continue to concern as well. America is approaching a boiling point — one where it will need to decide on issues including transgender rights, immigration policies and citizenship in general.

This is the time where, instead of going on social media and complaining about what’s wrong, college students absolutely need to make their voices heard through their ballots.

We’ve covered the California 2018 midterm elections and compiled it all in one place for you, ranging from coverage of events promoting civic engagement at Sacramento State to details about both statewide and local propositions and candidates for office.

Sacramento area legislative races, explained

For college students who have little time to research, here’s a breakdown of the legislative races in the Sacramento area.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s on your ballot for California’s elected offices.

Ballot measures can be complicated, but they don’t have to be. Your state and local propositions, explained.

Pizza to the Polls is a nonprofit organization that delivers pizza directly to polling stations that Sacramento State students can take advantage of on Election Day.

Find out why Sac State students decided to vote — or not to.

As Election Day fast approaches, it becomes more vital to not only be aware of the issues on the ballot but to actually vote as well.