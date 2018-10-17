#SacStateSays: How familiar are you with resources available to you on campus if you have been sexually assaulted or harassed?
October 17, 2018
Filed under News, Sexual Assault
A conversation about sexual misconduct is always relevant when attending a university. With the recent allegations of sexual assault made toward Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the judiciary committee hearings that followed, we asked students what they know about resources offered at Sacramento State for people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed.
Tell us what you know about these resources on campus using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.
