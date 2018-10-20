The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: “Do you think the sexual assault refresher videos were effective?”

Khanlin Rodgers - The State Hornet

Khanlin Rodgers
October 20, 2018
Filed under News, Sexual Assault

When new students enroll at Sacramento State, they are required to watch a refresher video about sexual assault and drinking that may take place at parties.  We asked students if they think the videos were effective, why or why not? Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

RELATED: How Sac State helps survivors of sexual assault

