Sac State football takes on Southern Utah Saturday

The Sacramento State football team lost their second game in a row against Cal Poly on Oct. 6 and they look to get their first win in the Big Sky Conference against Southern Utah.

The Hornets are looking to get back on track against the winless team.

Southern Utah is last in the conference in points allowed and is currently giving up 46 points per game.. They are ranked last in total defense amongst the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) giving up 593.6 yards a game.

The Hornets will be led by sophomore running back Elijah Dotson who is averaging 133.6 total yards per game.

“The key to victory is to execute and patch up the little things,” Dotson said.

Little things include blocking better, catching the ball, finishing drives and discipline on run fits according to Dotson.

Senior defensive back Immanuel Anderson is leading the defense in tackles with 41 on the season.

“We’ve had problems not paying attention [to] the little details and we see that correlates to practice, and that correlates to how we play the game,” Anderson said. “For this weekend, focusing on the details, studying our opponent and knowing what our job is will be the key for a win.”

The Hornets will play at Southern Utah on Saturday at 5 p.m.

