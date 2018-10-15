The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

Sac State’s partnership program educates the Hispanic community with information for a higher degree

Anthony Galvan -The State Hornet

Anthony Galvan
October 15, 2018
Filed under Campus, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State hosted its sixth annual Feria de Educacion on Oct. 13 to help educate thousands of Hispanic students and parents on preparing for college.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen gave one of several speeches in the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., some of it in Spanish, encouraging the pursuit of a higher education alongside Univision 19 news anchors Viviana Paez and Jairo Diaz Pedraza.

“There are scholarships. Every student can come to the university,” Nelsen said in a speech. “Without all of you, we are nothing.”

In partnership with Univision 19, UniMas 64 and the California State University, Sac State offered multiple resources involving financial aid and admissions within or just outside the University Union ballrooms with live performances at Serna Plaza from a mariachi band and Aztec warrior dances.

Assistant Vice President for Strategic Diversity Initiatives Viridiana Diaz said one of her favorite parts of the event is being able to bring students of all ages to campus and introduce them to the concept of achieving a college degree.

Anthony Galvan -Cory Jaynes
Kids posed with Herky the Hornet at Serna Plaza during Feria de Educacion. The event was hosted by Sac State and Univision on Saturday, Oct. 13 to provide resources for Latino families preparing for college.

“We have students from elementary school, middle school, high school, and many of them are placing foot on a college campus for the first time in their lives,” Diaz said. “Then, of course, it’s beautiful to also see the families that want a better future for their kids. Education will transform your life, and it will change the future for every generation that comes after you.”

Vice President for Student Affairs Edward Mills agreed with Diaz that education can bring many benefits for those who pursue it and for their family.

“If you look at the statistics, your health is going to be better, your benefit is going to be better, it’s a way to help your whole family,” Mills said. “Getting a college education is a very important part of really helping our society move forward, all of us together.”

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resource corners were held inside the University Union Ballroom 3, one of which was the new addition to the program, the transfer center.

According to Miguel Molina, associate director of admissions, community college students could bring their unofficial transcripts to see if they are transfer-ready for colleges like Sac State, University of California schools and private universities.

Miguel Molina (right) directing the transfer corner in the University Union Ballroom III during Sac State’s sixth annual Feria de Educacion. The event was hosted with Univision to provide resources for Latino families to prepare for college.

“We have students making appointments, a lot of them checked in online,” Molina said. “They’re bringing their unofficial transcripts, and when they sit down with us, we’re able to just confirm for them, ‘Yup you’re ready to apply,’ and then start them on their timeline.”

During the same time as the resource corners, several workshops were taught in different rooms of the University Union, such as Forest Suite on the second floor to assist filling out college applications and in University Union Ballroom 3, which hosted a workshop corner for parents to be educated by the Parent Institute for Quality Education on learning how to support a child in college.

“Students know what to do sometimes, but their parents don’t, and so we’re giving parents information on what to do,” Molina said. “We also have opportunities for them. We have GED and high school equivalent programs. They had no idea they could go to school too and get financial aid.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    UTAPS partners with JUMP Bikes to solve bike parking issues

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    Students clash over guns rights group

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    Panel of Sac State campus members discuss Kavanaugh confirmation

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    Sac State Voter Guide: California law redefines election basics

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    ASI & CDI to host Supreme Court panel

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Breaking News

    Dorm resident runs from attempted armed robbery

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Breaking News

    One woman arrested following 30 vehicle break-in at Sac State

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    No suspects in potential drugging on campus, police say

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    #SacStateSays: What is your opinion on the Kavanaugh hearings and the FBI investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct?

  • Hispanic families come to Sac State for Feria de Educacion

    Campus

    Sac State students supply free menstrual products on campus