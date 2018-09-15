VIDEO: Sac State Downtown – State Hornet
Sacramento States new downtown satellite campus opened up to students this fall and offers classes for the public policy and administration graduate program, a dietetic internship through the family and consumer sciences program and additional education services that connect students to Downtown Sacramento opportunities.
