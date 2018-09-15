VIDEO: Sac State Downtown – State Hornet

The student news site of Sacramento State University

Rudy Obstaculo

September 15, 2018
Filed under Campus, Video

Sacramento States new downtown satellite campus opened up to students this fall and offers classes for the public policy and administration graduate program, a dietetic internship through the family and consumer sciences program and additional education services that connect students to Downtown Sacramento opportunities.

RELATED: New satellite campus provides access to capital connections

