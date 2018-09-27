Sac State holds auditions in preparation for campus-wide talent show

“Sac State’s Got Talent,” a talent competition hosted by UNIQUE Programs, held its auditions on Thursday Sept. 20 in the University Ballroom.

A total of 19 students auditioned for the show and it is not yet determined how many participants will be selected for the actual talent show, according to Danielle Carr, a UNIQUE Programs assistant and one of the three judges for the event.

Carr said that UNIQUE Programs got the idea to host a talent show from the “Battle of The Bands” event, but wanted to get more student participation.

“Originally we had a ‘Battle of The Bands’ but that wasn’t really Sac State centered, so with this event we thought it would get more Sac State students involved,” Carr said.

One of the first to audition was Mia Garcia, an English major, who heard about the talent show during the Phlagleblast event that was held in the Union earlier this semester.

“During the Phlagleblast [event] I saw this little card that had [the talent show] on it,” Garcia said. “I was super excited about it.”

Garcia performed a cover of “La Vie en Rose” on her ukulele for the judges.

UNIQUE Programs advisor Ajamu Lamumba highlighted why this event is important for students to participate in.

“This is your school and this is a way for you to be involved with your college campus,” Lamumba said. “I believe you should be involved in events like these.”

Yaseen Mazin, a history major, performed a stand-up comedy act during the auditions. Mazin said that events like this could urge students to get out of their comfort zone.

“That is such a turn-on,” Mazin said. “I feel like students have this shield of nervousness and with things like this it could push students to start to put themselves out there.”

According to Carr, students who missed the physical auditions for the talent show can submit applications to participate, which will be accepted until Sept. 30. That same day, the judges will make their selections on the students who get to perform.

The competition will be held on Nov. 29 in the University Ballroom at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free for students and the public.