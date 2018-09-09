Remembering Mac Miller: 10 of his best songs

Mac Miller’s death on Friday left some fans to reminisce on the legacy the artist left behind.

If you haven’t listened to Mac Miller, here are ten of his greatest songs to get you started.

10. “Best Day Ever”

“Best Day Ever Intro” was an introduction song that set the tone for Miller’s mixtape, also titled “Best Day Ever.” The track has a catchy melody, a happy chorus and good lyrics behind an interesting beat.

Notable lyrics: “No Matter where life takes me, find me with a smile. Pursuit to be happy, only laughing like a child. I never thought life could be so sweet, got me cheesing from cheek to cheek.”

9. “Here We Go”

“Here We Go” was on his mixtape “Faces.” The intro of the song starts with a quote from Orlando Bloom in the movie Kingdom of Heaven:

“Be without fear in the face of your enemies. Be brave and upright that God may love thee. Speak the truth, even if it leads to your death. Safeguard the helpless and do no wrong. This is your oath.”

This song was just classic Miller because of the lyricism and creativity is displayed over a sampled beat.

Notable lyrics: “I’m underrated, don’t fit on nobody’s playlist. If I ain’t in your top 10 then you’re a racist.”

8. “2009”

This song was on his most recent album “Swimming.” “2009” reflects on the year prior to his popular mixtape K.I.D.S. and before his fame.

This song is emotional and the beat is smooth, opening with a violinist instrumental.

Notable lyrics: “Isn’t it funny? We can make a lot of money, buy a lot of things just to feel a lot of ugly.”

7. “Another Night”

This song came off of his mixtape “The High Life.” “Another Night” is about relaxing at home, working and not getting out much.

“Another Night” is another smooth song with a catchy hook. Relaxing and hanging out with friends is relatable to his listeners.

Notable lyrics: “Cause it’s just another night on my own, Layin back as I light up my Dro,

It’s just another night alone.”

6. “Rain” ft. Vince Staples

This collaboration came off of the mixtape “Faces.” This song gave off a competitive vibe with both rappers delivering impressive lyrics over a simple beat, similar to how old school rap battles took place.

Miller addressed his drug use in this song with lyrics like, “off them drugs that hit you in your spinal cord, this the shit I need to keep the climate warm.”

Notable lyrics: “Runnin’ from my shadow, never ending chase, ease the pain and the battle that’s within me, sniff the same shit that got Whitney.”

5. “Nikes on my Feet”

“Nikes On My Feet” came off the mixtape “K.I.D.S.” and was one of Miller’s earliest hits. Sneakers and the rap community sometimes go hand in hand, and he discusses his swag in this hit.

The song samples Nas’ “World is Yours” and is about the shoes Miller keeps on his feet.

Notable lyrics: “I got a closet filled with shoe boxes. Mom says my spending habit a little bit obnoxious, but a pilot stay fresh up in his cockpit.”

4. “The Question” ft. Lil Wayne

This song came off of the mixtape “Macadelic.” In this track, Miller deals with some of the struggles in his life with lyrics like, “my own thoughts my own enemy.

Not to mention a feature from arguably the greatest rapper of our generation makes any song better.

Notable lyrics: “Sometimes I wonder who the f*ck I am, So I’ve been lookin’ in the mirror and it still don’t make no sense, I’m askin’ what am I supposed to do? I’ve done so much in my short lifetime, but I haven’t done sh*t.”

3. “I’ll Be There”

This emotional song came off of the mixtape “Best Day Ever.” This is a heartfelt song that Miller dedicated to his mother.

The hook is catchy and holds substance, with lyrics like “sunshine or rain, I’ll be there. For the good times or bad, I’ll be there.”

Notable lyrics: “If you have your moms, you better treat her right. Call her up, say “wassup” before you sleep tonight. Tell her you love her and thank her for what she did, you may be grown now but remember being a kid when she fed you in your bed.”

2. “Fight the Feeling” ft. Kendrick Lamar

This dynamic collaboration came off of his mixtape “Macadelic”, and its creativity is everything you could want in a song — creative rhymes, substance and a good beat.

Kendrick Lamar’s verse was impressive and it’s always a positive to have him feature on a track.

Notable lyrics: “Stay high, go for what you know. Let it in your mental and don’t ever let it go.”

1. “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza”

This classic hit came off of the mixtape “K.I.D.S.” “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” is one of Miller’s earliest hits.

Though the song is less than three minutes, 1. “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza”Miller relates to his fans by singing, “Yeah, I live a life pretty similar to yours. Used to go to school, hang with friends and play sports.”

Notable lyrics: “Kool-Aid and frozen pizza, It’s a work of art, I ain’t talking Mona Lisa. Dream of rocking crowds, see me filling up arenas.”