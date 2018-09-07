Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports

Mac Miller died of an overdose Friday, according to a TMZ report.

His body was found by a friend Friday around noon in his home in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ.

Mac Miller gained popularity in 2009 with his mixtape “The High Life,” which had been streamed 1,783,861 times at the time of publication.

According to Billboard.com his most recent album “Swimming” peaked at #3 on the Top 200 hits chart in August. He was also scheduled to go on tour next month.

The 26 year-old-rapper was no stranger to substance abuse — People reported that he was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run in May of this year and Rolling Stone reported about Miller’s substance abuse and path to sobriety in 2016.

Sacramento State students took to twitter to share their thoughts about the rapper’s death.

Wtf how did mac miller die??? RIP 🙏🏽 — Briannextdoor (@briannextdoor_) September 7, 2018

Mac miller omg I don’t know what to say but this is so incredibly sad. Drug use and mental illnesses need to be payed attention to more for fucks sake — ana (@babysharktoot) September 7, 2018

It’s so sad how ppl don’t realize their hypocrisy. Yall go out and heavily support all these goofy kids who teach the next generation that drugs are cool and then anytime someone overdoses yall the first ones to say “I can’t believe this!” “should’ve never happened to __” — Joshua Sepanski (@j_sepan5ki) September 7, 2018

no way did mac die — ryan (@ryanstrawbarry) September 7, 2018

I remember when I had this phase when I would play Mac Miller on repeat…rest in peace — Esmeralda (@e_salud10) September 7, 2018

Related: 11 of the best music projects that were released this summer