Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports

Mac Miller died Friday morning of an overdose, TMZ reported.

Nicolas Völcker - CC BY 2.0

Dominique Walker
September 7, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Mac Miller died of an overdose Friday, according to a TMZ report.

His body was found by a friend Friday around noon in his home in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ.

Mac Miller gained popularity in 2009 with his mixtape “The High Life,” which had been streamed 1,783,861 times at the time of publication.

According to Billboard.com his most recent album “Swimming” peaked at #3 on the Top 200 hits chart in August. He was also scheduled to go on tour next month.

The 26 year-old-rapper was no stranger to substance abuse — People reported that he was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run in May of this year and Rolling Stone reported about Miller’s substance abuse and path to sobriety in 2016.

Sacramento State students took to twitter to share their thoughts about the rapper’s death.

