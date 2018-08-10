Who’s your favorite Outside Lands performer? Two State Hornet editors battle it out for their top pick.

Mac DeMarco

Listen here, people. If you’re going to Outside Lands and you don’t plan on seeing Mac DeMarco, then what is the point of going at all?

Though Ranger Dave and the rest of the Outside Lands lineup decision-making crew decided not to list DeMarco as a headliner — which is a travesty in and of itself — does not mean he is an act to consider less than his fellow performers.

I remember the first time I heard anything by DeMarco: I discovered “Salad Days” in 2014 one night when I was alone in my dorm room. His sound had me hooked immediately — I played the song over and over until I fell asleep. Sure, other Outside Lands performers are good, but none of them have garnered such a profound reaction upon listening to their music for the first time.

DeMarco is a masterful guitar player. Take a listen to “The Stars Keep On Calling My Name” and that much will be apparent. He also plays many of the instruments that are featured on his recorded music, which goes to show what a talented musician he is.

The way his voice floats over the other sounds is absolutely dreamy, and everything blends together beautifully. Any of his work is the perfect soundtrack to a lazy afternoon — mellow, with mumbled lyrics and guitar riffs that make you feel like you’re going to fall into an indie movie about a bunch of stoned skateboarders.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to his musical talent, which was all I really needed in the first place, DeMarco is a character. He listed his physical address — though he has since moved — at the end of the song “My House by the Water,” inviting fans to “come over, I’ll make you a cup of coffee.” His fan club is run by his mother.

DeMarco is known for his personality along with his stage presence, and he often interacts with his audience. Once, he let a fan play his guitar during a show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yeah, I know that it’s so cliche to love Mac DeMarco, but there’s a reason that he was named the “Lovable Laid-Back Prince of Indie Rock” by the New York Times — it’s because he’s great.

You can catch me at the very front of the crowd when it’s his turn to perform, and the second that I hear the intro to “On the Level,” I will cry.