Senior defensive backs lead Hornets into 2018 season

The Sacramento State football team is coming off a 7-4 record, one of its best seasons in the Jody Sears era and now must avoid complacency in order to improve.

The Hornets finished last season with a (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) record, five games better than the 2016 season when they finished 2-9. The team was led to success by three juniors on both sides of the ball; quarterback Kevin Thomson and defensive backs Mister Harriel and Dre Terrell.

Terrell, going into his fifth and final season, has become a leader on defense and in the locker room as one of the oldest players on the team.

“(We) can’t let ourselves get complacent, that’s the hardest challenge,” Terrell said. “We need to come out here with the mindset that we have something to accomplish. Coach (Sears) talks about it, our biggest opponent we’re going to face is ourselves.”

Harriel is the other leader on defense and is well aware of what his team needs to work on before the season kicks off.

“As a defense, we need to work on stopping our opponent in the red zone,” Harriel said. “We placed second to last in the (Big Sky) conference so I think that’s our biggest focus right now.”

Harriel was named to the STATS Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America team. He earned third-team honors and was one of 12 defensive backs in the country to receive recognition.

Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson recognizes the talent Harriel and Terrell have and values being able to go against them in practice.

Slideshow • 4 Photos Shaun Holkko - The State Hornet Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson makes the reception and turns up field at practice on Aug. 15. Dotson rushed for 475 yards and five touchdowns in 2017.

Close

“Going against guys like that, that’s like NFL talent, so it’s for sure going to (make) me better on that end,” Dotson said. “But at the same time, it’s a blessing playing against dudes like that because it always makes you better.”

The Hornets leader on offense, Thomson, also recognizes the senior DBs talent and their value to the team overall.

“Mister has tight coverage and Dre jumps the routes,” Thomson said. “They make you put the ball in the right spots (which) makes me better, so I like practicing against them.

“They are team leaders for sure. They get the defense going and they make sure the young guys know what they’re doing and I think they are going to have great years this year.”

Sears has fought through adversity with Harriel and Terrell. He values the duo’s contributions on the field and in the community.

“They bring a tremendous amount of notoriety and leadership to our team,” Sears said. “They are both local, and when you are starting to recruit for the next years, and have their testimony, that is really crucial.

“They have been through the fire and the tough days in 2015 and (20)16 when we were getting beat up and we were 2-9. Then to watch them grow and have some success, we are awful proud of.”

Harriel said he has three goals going into the season.

“Some personal goals I have is I want to be an All-American when it’s all said and done,” Harriel said. “Hopefully have a good season, win the Big Sky (conference) and then the National Championship for my teammates and my city.”

On the other side of the ball, the Hornets have a surplus of running backs. Sophomores Bryant “BJ” Perkinson, Isaiah Gable and Dotson form what Terrell refers to as a “three-headed monster” in the backfield.

When asked what other RBs stood out to him, Dotson responded quickly with conviction: Isaiah Gable.

“I always watch his hips and feet and try to get like him in the receiving routes,” Dotson said.

Sears has not decided on a starter yet but looks forward to the “fierce” competition that will take place over the next few weeks and into the season.

“No one is gonna concede, they are all able backs,” Sears said. “I’m anxious to see how these next two weeks pan out here in the competition.”

Thomson understands the importance of each running back in correlation with his success and the team overall.

“Our run game really opened up our pass game and we are really balanced because we have backs that can do everything,” Thomson said. “They all have their strengths and know every play so we can rotate them in and they can stay fresh.”

Besides the “three-headed monster” other backs to watch include junior Ja’Narrick James and freshmen Montaz Thompson and Hunter Hogue.

“Ja’Narrick is a workhorse,” Terrell said. “He runs out here, breaks tackles and brings great energy.”

Whether on offense or defense, the Hornets remain focused on taking the season one game at a time and not getting ahead of themselves leading to complacency.

“Going into this season I don’t want to be complacent,” Dotson said. “I don’t want to win games and feel like we’re unstoppable. I want to go game by game and just keep winning.”