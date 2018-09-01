PREVIEW: Hornets open season Saturday with high aspirations

The Sacramento State football team kicks off the 2018 season this Saturday at home against lower division midwestern team, University of St. Francis, from Illinois.

The Hornets finished last season tied for the most wins in the Jody Sears era (7-4 overall, 6-2 Big Sky) and tied for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Following last season’s success, the Hornets say they are poised to win the conference and much more.

“We have a lot of hype coming into the season and we’re aware of that,” said senior wide receiver Andre Lindsay. “Our biggest weakness is definitely ourselves, we can’t beat ourselves and get big-headed.”

The Hornets have 24 seniors returning this year, including offensive leaders Lindsay and senior quarterback Kevin Thomson. The defense is led by four seniors, linebacker Immanuel Anderson, defensive end George Obinna, and defensive backs Mister Harriel and Dre Terrell.

“I’m most excited about these guys seeing somebody else and hitting somebody else and having a fresh face,” said Sac State head coach Jody Sears.

Sears has a game plan for his team on both sides of the ball heading into this season, which they have been practicing to execute throughout the spring, summer and fall camps.

“We have to be able to run the football and be sound on defense, stopping the run and creating turnovers,” Sears said. “We’ve got to play disciplined football, meaning no penalties are gonna be huge and taking care of the football.”

When it comes to the backfield, Sears has a trio of sophomore running backs to choose from including Elijah Dotson, Bryant Perkinson, and Isaiah Gable.

“We’ve got several good quality backs and they are all going to play,” Sears said. “Elijah Dotson will probably get the first set and we will be rolling guys through there. We’ve got some very capable backs but it’s all about one play at a time, executing at a very high level and finishing off plays with a lot of intensity.”

Despite St. Francis being from Illinois and a lower division school, Sears knows a lot about his week one opponent.

“I coached in that league several years ago,” Sears said. “(St. Francis is) very well coached, its midwestern football, they are tough and play in a really good conference.”

The experienced defense also has the Fighting Saints well scouted.

“I know they got tight splits, like to run the ball a little bit, and run choice routes,” said senior linebacker Manoah Pearson.

Although the Hornets have a clear advantage on paper, they are well aware to not take any team lightly like they have in the past, as it has cost them in the past.

“We have to bring the same energy and make sure we can’t give them any momentum at any point during the game,” Lindsay said. “Two years ago when Sac State lost to a lower division team it was highly upsetting and we lost a lot of respect for that. We don’t want that to happen again.”

Sac State will host St. Francis in its season opener at home Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.