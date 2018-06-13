The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

VOTE: Best and worst of campus technology

June 13, 2018
Hey Hornets! We’re writing a story about tech on campus and want to hear from you. Help the State Hornet ease your tech woes by taking our poll. Share with your friends and make your voices heard!

