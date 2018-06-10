OPINION: Kevin Durant’s selfishness has ruined the NBA

It was obvious on July 4, 2016 just how negative of an impact Kevin Durant made on the competitive balance of the NBA.

Durant chose to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder after nine seasons with the franchise to form a superteam in the Bay Area with aspirations of winning multiple championships.

Durant made his dream a reality as he and the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 last night to win the 2018 NBA Finals, the team’s third title in four years.

This was the fourth consecutive season the two teams have met in the NBA Finals. How original.

It all began in 2015 when the Cavaliers were unable to overcome injuries to All-Stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving — despite Lebron James returning home after spending four seasons with the Miami Heat — and ultimately lost the series to the Warriors 4-2.

The following year, the two teams met again in a rematch. The Warriors found themselves leading the series 3-1, but the Cavaliers eventually came back to defeat the Warriors in Oakland in Game 7 to become NBA champions.

After losing to the Cavaliers in Game 7, Draymond Green called soon-to-be free agent Durant in the parking lot at Oracle Arena, already beginning to try and convince him to come to the Bay Area.

That call led the Warriors core players — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Green and coach Steve Kerr — to travel to the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend in 2016 to give Durant their free agent pitch.

Durant is the second best basketball player in the world currently — behind James — and had every team begging for his talent.

Durant and the Thunder’s season ended after a loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals after holding a 3-1 series lead.

He had to realize after his team lost to the Warriors, the Thunder could not beat the Warriors in a seven-game series. Durant must’ve figured — if you can’t beat them, join them. Do whatever it takes to get that ring, right?

Durant said that he made the best basketball decision, which you cannot fault him for. He joined the best team in the NBA with a desire to win an NBA Championship.

The problem that I have — along with many others — is the effect Durant’s decision had on the rest of the NBA.

The Warriors just came off a historic 2015-16 season as they set the NBA-record for most wins in a season with 73 in 2016. Curry also won back-to-back MVP awards.

The second best basketball player in the world joined the best team in NBA history. When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, the competitive balance of the NBA shifted forever. The landscape of the NBA became unfair with four All-Stars on one team.

It’s ironic that the Thunder, the team in which Durant previously led, lost to a superteam led by James in the NBA Finals, only to defeat James in the Finals in back-to-back seasons with arguably the greatest team ever assembled.

You can’t blame Durant for making the best decision for himself. He is now a back-to-back NBA Champion and Finals MVP. Durant made the best decision for himself.

Durant made the selfish decision that anyone of us would have made if we were in his shoes, however this decision has ruined the fun of the NBA. Sports are supposed to be about the mystery of who could win on any given night.

Watching Game 4 last night was depressing. I’m a huge basketball fan and I was checked out halfway through the third quarter. Having four All-Stars on one team is simply unfair.

The rest of the league is now trying to find a way to overcome this juggernaut. The Rockets were one Chris Paul hamstring injury away from doing just that. Now it’s time for more superstars to join together to try and defeat the Warriors.

Maybe someday the NBA can go back to being competitive, with superstars going at each other instead of joining up to make superteams.