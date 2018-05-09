The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

Location, location, location. The Element student housing complex is located just a mile off campus and was named the ‘Best off-campus’ housing in the 2018 Best of Sac State survey.

Students said they liked The Element because of its reasonable affordability during their tenure at Sacramento State.

“The place is full of college students so I am close to many of my friends” said junior kinesiology major Tyler Marks. “The price is decent for the amenities that are included and I plan on re-signing in the fall.”

The Element includes amenities including a pool and spa, as well as volleyball and basketball courts.

With housing prices around campus continuing to rise, floor plans start at just $675, including fully-furnished rooms providing laundry options, cable TV and parking.

With a shuttle providing transportation to campus, students living at The Element do not necessarily have to worry about hours spent looking for a parking spot or paying for a permit.

“The Element is so close to campus and with a shuttle, I don’t have to worry about transportation,” said Trent Howze, a third-year communication studies major. “With Target just across the street from the complex, students have a convenient shopping option close to comfort.”