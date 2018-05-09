The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

The+Element+apartments+won+best+off+campus+living+for+its+price+and+proximity+to+campus.+
The Element apartments won best off campus living for its price and proximity to campus.

The Element apartments won best off campus living for its price and proximity to campus.

Nick Koeneke - The State Hornet

Nick Koeneke - The State Hornet

The Element apartments won best off campus living for its price and proximity to campus.

Nick Koeneke
May 8, 2018
Filed under Best of Sac State, Best of Sac State, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Location, location, location. The Element student housing complex is located just a mile off campus and was named the ‘Best off-campus’ housing in the 2018 Best of Sac State survey.

Students said they liked The Element because of its reasonable affordability during their tenure at Sacramento State.

“The place is full of college students so I am close to many of my friends” said junior kinesiology major Tyler Marks. “The price is decent for the amenities that are included and I plan on re-signing in the fall.”

The Element includes amenities including a pool and spa, as well as volleyball and basketball courts.

With housing prices around campus continuing to rise, floor plans start at just $675, including fully-furnished rooms providing laundry options, cable TV and parking.

With a shuttle providing transportation to campus, students living at The Element do not necessarily have to worry about hours spent looking for a parking spot or paying for a permit.

“The Element is so close to campus and with a shuttle, I don’t have to worry about transportation,” said Trent Howze, a third-year communication studies major. “With Target just across the street from the complex, students have a convenient shopping option close to comfort.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Transfer Student Association wins Best Club at Sac State for second year in a row

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Spanish wins 2018 ‘Best language’ at Sac State

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    American River Courtyard voted 2018 ‘Best on-campus housing’ at Sac State

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Out of the Darkness walk voted 2018 ‘Best campus event’ at Sac State

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Sacramento State political science professor wins 2018 “best professor” at Sac State

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Munch Madness analysis: OK, Round Table Pizza wins

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Munch Madness analysis: How the Filling Four became the Tasty Two

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Munch Madness — Final Round: You decide the ultimate campus eatery

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Munch Madness — Round 3: You decide the ultimate campus eatery

  • The Element wins 2018 ‘Best off-campus housing’ at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Munch Madness analysis: From the Sub-par 16 to the Edible 8