Best of Sac State, Culture, Food

How to eat smart during finals

Nick Koeneke
May 17, 2018

Sacramento State student Ashley Thomas works on her homework at the Starbucks on Sac State’s campus, Thursday, May 3, 2018. A simple cup of coffee is a low calorie choice effective in keeping your body awake when your mind might not always be.

Eric Jaramishian - The State Hornet

Let’s be honest: finals week sucks. It can be hard to find the time and energy to cook healthy meals every day. Here are some quick tips for eating smart during finals week.

Cook in bulk

If you’re on a time crunch, it’s hard to make a home-cooked meal every day. Consider cooking in bulk. On days when you’re less busy, spend some time on cooking and meal preparation. Doing this can leave you with more study time in the long run.

Stay away from energy drinks

Daniel Jurena / CC BY SA 2.0
Energy drinks are very high in caffeine, and excess consumption can cause dangerous side effects.

For some students, finals means all-nighters spent in the Academic Information Resource Center, or AIRC. Even if you’re up all night studying, you should probably avoid energy drinks.

According to research published in the journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, energy drinks may cause side effects including anxiety, irritability and even seizures.

A safer alternative to energy drinks, when used in moderation, is the always faithful cup of joe.

Low in calories, easy to make, and effective in keeping your body awake when your mind might not be.

Prepare study snacks

Marco Verch / CC BY 2.0
Having healthy snacks at your disposal can save you time, give you energy, and keep you from stress eating junk food.

It is a good idea to have healthy snacks ready in your time of hunger. After long nights of studying, you’re going to get hungry. Whether it’s nuts, yogurt, fruit, or something else, having healthy snacks at your disposal can save you time, give you energy, and keep you from stress eating junk food.

Avocados help metabolism

Nick Youngson / CC BY SA 3.0
Avocados contain natural fats and are associated with a healthy diet.

Not only do avocados serve as a great add on to most meals, but they are also high in natural fats and associated with a healthy diet. According to a study of over 17,000 research participants, “Avocado consumption is associated with improved overall diet quality, nutrient intake, and reduced risk of metabolic syndrome.”

Metabolic syndrome is a combination of symptoms including high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and unhealthy cholesterol levels that occur together and increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

So when you find yourself in need of a snack, look no further than this healthy food to get you through a tough week.

Eat something that makes you happy

During finals week, it sometimes hard to find the motivation to keep studying. Food can be a great way to become more jubilant and motivated. Find a healthy food that makes you happier after stuffing your face. We all have that one item that we get excited about. Use that to your advantage and you will come out happier and more motivated to prepare for your exams.

