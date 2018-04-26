April 26As graduation nears, student fears grow
April 26#SacStateSays: What is your worst job interview experience?
April 26Sac State students to march against sexual assault
Tessa DeVere • April 26, 2018 • Leave a Comment
With graduation approaching, seniors are looking for jobs in their fields. We asked students what their worst interview experiences were. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under News
News
As graduation nears, student fears grow
Sac State students to march against sexual assault
Featured
Potential East Area Rapist suspect graduated from Sac State with criminal justice degree
BESTOF
Vote: Best of Sac State 2018
BREAKING: Audit of CSU finds health and safety oversight inadequate
Sacramento State professor works with students to restore Bushy Lake
Sac State students, professor developing anti-HIV agents
BREAKING: CSU will not raise tuition for 2018-2019 year
Alumni News
3 Sac State alumni win Pulitzer Prize for wildfire coverage
College Democrats and Hornet Republicans talk tuition at ‘Great Debate’
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.