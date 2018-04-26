The student news site of Sacramento State University

Filed under News

#SacStateSays: What is your worst job interview experience?

Tessa Devere April 26, 2018

With graduation approaching, seniors are looking for jobs in their fields. We asked students what their worst interview experiences were. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

