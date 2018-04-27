As graduation nears, student fears grow

For most students at Sacramento State, mid-May is the start of a quick break before their next semester; for graduating seniors, commencement on May 18 and 19 is the means to an end.

Senior Mackenzie Mueller, a physical education major, said her biggest fear is not having something lined up post-graduation.

“I know if you go through the credential program you do have something lined up, but I’m doing something online,” Mueller said. “So I’m still figuring out what I’m supposed to do after graduation.”

Many other graduating seniors gave similar opinions.

Kylie Rodrigues, a public relations major, said her biggest fear is finding a job she won’t like.

Deanna Sconzo, a social work major, said that her “biggest fear is not finding a job and not having the excuse of, ‘Oh, I’m still in school, it’s fine.’ ”

Michelle Okada, a career counselor and Experiential Learning Coordinator for the Sac State Career Center, has noticed this anxiety as a trend with graduating seniors.

“Just like when students enter college, graduating is a major transition,” Okada said. “Most students have mixed emotions. They are often excited about completing a degree they have worked so hard for, but also a little nervous about what life will be like after they graduate.”

For success following graduation, Okada said multiple strategies for job searching is the most efficient course of action — with networking being the most effective.

“Students should prepare a brief elevator pitch about their education, work experience and future goals,” Okada said. “They can use this pitch as they connect with fellow students, alumni, professors, family, friends and community members.”

Mia Neustadt, a physical education major, explained that EdJoin is the most popular form of electronic networking within the field of teaching.

“You put your resume, your CBEST score, all your certification stuff, and you can find jobs that way,” Neustadt said.

Neustadt said that EdJoin also allows you to check position availability within other states, a common issue within the education field.

While most connections made throughout the teaching credential program only offer opportunities within the surrounding district, EdJoin allows an aspiring educator to browse and network throughout the United States.

Rodrigues found a similar opportunity through LinkedIn, a professional networking website.

“I didn’t know how important LinkedIn was until PRSSA,” Rodrigues said. “A speaker told us, ‘If you don’t have a LinkedIn, your resume goes in the garbage.’ ”

However, for Danielle Vercruyssen, a social work senior graduate, internships are the fastest way to land a career out of college.

“Internships are the best way for you to succeed and to make your resume just a little better than the person who just has a degree,” Vercruyssen said.

Melissa Repa, the interim director of the Career Center, had similar advice.

“It’s OK to not have it all figured out yet,” Repa said. “Go out there and get experience, even if it’s not your ‘dream job,’ rather than just wait for things to happen. You’ll meet new people and learn new skills along the way.”

When graduating seniors were asked what advice they had for students still working toward their degree, most answers were similar: talk to an adviser.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where you’re stressed out at the end with a bunch of hard classes to take,” Mueller said.

Rodrigues said Jacqueline Irwin, a public relations adviser, has offered significant help.

“I have her in a Facebook group and she always posts internships and jobs and she always tells people, ‘If you need something: an internship, or you’re looking into an organization, let me know. I’ll help you,’ ” Rodrigues said. “She really wants to help the students.”

Above all, the one thing Mueller enjoyed most about Sac State was her colleagues within her major.

“I just know that I’ll have a lot of relationships that will last a long time,” Mueller said. “Whether it be in a career or whether it be just friends, I already know.”