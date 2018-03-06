‘No strings attached’: Sacramento State art department receives cash grant

The Sacramento State art department received a “no strings attached” cash grant of $10,000 from Ray Carrington of the Carrington Foundation for Public Art, according to the donor.

Carrington said he has no conditions for what the money will be used for, but his hope is to have the money used for art supplies and resources for current art students to create sculptures.

Carrington said that he is interested in seeing what students will create in the coming year. He said future grant donations to the art department will be considered after seeing what pieces come from his contribution.

“The whole point of this is just to get sculptures out there for people to enjoy and think about, maybe even create,” Carrington said.

As a former high school teacher of mathematics for 35 years, Carrington said he has no formal background or training in art. However, he’s created over 500 sculptures in the 50 years that he’s been practicing the art, mostly using steel as a medium for his pieces. His works can be found all over the world, including in South Korea, Germany and Sacramento.

The donation was confirmed by Art Department Chair Carolyn Gibbs, however she said she could not make any further statements as of press time.