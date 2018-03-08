Men’s soccer captures 3-2 scrimmage win over Republic FC

When the clock struck 90 minutes in its scrimmage against Sacramento Republic FC, the Sacramento State men’s soccer team smiled in its efforts.

The Hornets won 3-2 in their second of three scrimmages they’ll play against professional soccer teams in preparation for next season.

After the match, Sac State coach Michael Linenberger expressed gratitude rather than triumph due to the importance of experience.

“We have an amazing relationship with Republic FC and we always are so thankful that they’ve been coming these last couple of seasons to scrimmage us,” Linenberger said. “Our group gets way more out of this experience than Sac Republic does and we just continue to gain experience with every scrimmage against these pro teams.”

RELATED: Soccer programs prepare for spring preseason

Sac State and Republic FC, a local United Soccer League professional team, engaged in a competitive first half that left the teams tied 1-1 at the 45th minute.

In the second half, the Hornets were able to get more than four shots on goal and senior midfielder Paul Geyer converted on one these opportunities by smashing the ball into the back of the net in the 68th minute to give Sac State a 2-1 lead.

About 15 minutes later, freshman forward Justin Bedig found senior defender Cylus Sandoval with a precise pass in the 77th minute, which he scored on to extend their lead to 3-1.

However, Republic FC was able to get the last goal in the closing minutes to bring the final score to 3-2.

“I think especially after the showing we had against (Real Monarchs SLC), it was great to see our guys just give a good effort today and come out strong,” Linenberger said. “We showed a lot of tenacity and aggressiveness getting to the ball and I’m excited about that.”

Sac State will conclude its three-game stretch against professional teams when the program travels to take on Reno 1868 FC at 1 p.m. this Saturday.