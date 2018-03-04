Men’s basketball breaks losing streak with win over Northern Colorado

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team ended its regular season with an 88-77 win over Northern Colorado on senior day at the Nest.

The Hornets (7-24, 4-14 Big Sky Conference) — which broke a nine-game losing streak with the win — entered the game and immediately played aggressive defense.

“Our guys played their butts off defensively,” said Sac State coach Brian Katz. “We gave up 90 points at home the other night and I just told them that’s not happening again, I don’t care what, it’s not happening again.”

This defensive effort translated to offensive production, especially for senior forward Justin Strings during his last game at the Nest.

Strings, who had four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of action, tallied a team-high 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the 3-point line.

“I was just playing off what the defense was giving me,” Strings said. “I know a lot of people are keying in on me, so it’s great when the other guys get involved and score for us.”

Junior guard Jordan Tolbert finished with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds thanks to the unselfishness displayed by Strings throughout the game.

“He’s been an unbelievable player,” Katz said. “Great captain, great leader, he never made an excuse, ever.”

Strings not only made an impression on his team, but in the Sac State record books as well. He recently became the program’s Division I era (1991-present) leading scorer with 1,563 total points over the course of his career. He also ranks second all time in scoring in program history behind Robert Martin’s 1,774 point total.

“It’s been a really fun and great experience coming to Sac State,” Strings said. “I’ve never been around better people. I’ve built relationships with these guys over the years and have really started a brotherhood with them.”

Northern Colorado was led in scoring by senior guard Andre Spight, who had a game-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Spight was followed in the scoring sheet by junior guard Jordan Davis. He had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting while adding five rebounds and three assists.

Sac State will next compete in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament against Portland State on Tuesday in Reno, Nevada.

In both games against Portland State this season, the Hornets are undefeated with a 80-75 win at home and a 71-61 victory on the road.

“They play up and down, we don’t play that fast, but they do,” Katz said. “It’s going to be a tough game, and they will come at us hard.”