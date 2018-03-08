‘Inappropriate’ Instagram comment by Sac State account removed

Sacramento State posted — and later deleted — a comment made from its official Instagram account that made light of tuition increases.

The comment was left on a post made by Instagram user @csus_memes that depicted Sac State welcoming a tuition increase. The comment was posted for at least 24 hours before being deleted on Wednesday.

“Tuition costs more because we need to feed Herkey,” the comment said. “He’s always hungry.”

Jack Vaughn, the senior director of multimedia and digital communications for the University, said the comment was “an attempt to be lighthearted.”

“This particular comment was made on our account by a student assistant in our office and was an attempt to be lighthearted and engaging on a subject where that approach is inappropriate,” Vaughn said. “The issue of tuition increases is very important, and we take it very seriously. For that reason, we have deleted the comment.”

The comment was deleted immediately after The State Hornet made an inquiry about the comment to the University.