BREAKING: Sexual battery reported at Parking Structure I

Claire Morgan, Managing editor
March 27, 2018
An instance of sexual battery at Parking Structure I was reported early Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from the Sacramento State Police Department.

The victim reported that a man grabbed her buttock while she was walking on the west walkway of Parking Structure I at 7:25 a.m., according to the announcement. While fleeing, the suspect lost one of his shoes.

The suspect has not been identified, and was described as “a black male in his twenties with a thin build, with stubble for facial hair, wearing a hat of unknown color, baggy clothes with possibly a grey top,” police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

The State Hornet will update this story as more information becomes available.

