YouTube stars The Minorities make Sac State go viral

Sacramento-based YouTube personalities Zebadiah Juniel and Jason Simpson — known for their channel The Minorities — know exactly where to film the content their core audience wants to see.

“It’s where all the cuties are at,” Simpson said. “We wanted a university that was kinda close to us, so Sacramento State it is.”

Recently the two tweeted a clip from their own YouTube video titled “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? | Sacramento State Edition” which amassed over 169,000 retweets and 323,000 favorites.

The video followed Simpson and Juniel as they asked Sac State students questions from the game show “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” It did not go well.

Simpson and Juniel first met at Sheldon High School in Sacramento, where they became friends. The two attend different community colleges in the area.

Juniel said that the pair started making videos of themselves playing video games or doing food challenges, and eventually people started to take notice of their humor.

“Once we noticed people were entertained by it and people liked it, we started doing videos that people would gravitate toward more,” Juniel said. “That’s when we started doing the social games, the social interactions and going out.”

Juniel said that the channel’s name, The Minorities, came from a conversation about a future video while the pair and a group of friends were eating at Denny’s.

“Long story short, we were thinking about doing a video called ‘Ask a lightskin,’ ” Juniel said. “Basically people would ask us questions, and we’re light-skinned people, so we’d answer the questions. Then our friend just said ‘Ask a minority!’ and everyone thought it sounded dope. It all stemmed from that conversation.”

According to Juniel, coming up with content ideas starts by drawing inspiration from everyday conversations.

“It’s a combination of just personal stuff that we find funny,” Juniel said. “We have a video called ‘What’s Your Body Count?’ where we ask people how many sex partners they’ve had. That’s a question that a lot of times I’ll ask people — like if I went on a date — so we figured why not ask just random people.”

The nature of many of their videos is sexual, but according to Juniel, getting people to answer invasive questions isn’t difficult.

“Before they answer the question there’s a short period of time where you can make a relationship with them, kind of build a rapport,” Juniel said. “Our approach is just being chill, and (Simpson is) really cute so girls naturally want to be around him. I think it’s a combination of all of that.”

Juniel also said that some participants recognize them, so they are already used to the nature of the questions. The duo frequently retweets fan spotting photos and have been stopped by fans on campus.

As for who to choose to interview, Juniel and Simpson agreed that they look for “cuties.”

The pair shoots all of their videos with their iPhones, using the camera app for shooting video and the voice recorder app for recording audio. Once they have enough footage for a video, Juniel edits, a process which he said can take a full day.

After the success of their “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” video, the two said that they’re aiming to hit 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. Juniel said after the video went viral, they gained 25,000 Twitter followers and between 10,000 and 15,000 YouTube followers.

“It took us two years to get to 10,000,” Juniel said. “But five months later we got to this, so we’ve been moving pretty fast. It’s like a snowball effect, it gets bigger and bigger.”

When asked why he was drawn to start making YouTube videos, Simpson said that he was in it for “the money, the power, and the girls.” Like most things the pair said, it was hard to tell if he was joking or not.

“It’s really fun, when it comes down to it,” Juniel added. “We’re doing something that we love and we’re making something out of it and profiting. It’s just dope to see people supporting us.”