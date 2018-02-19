The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: What has been your worst experience with the campus’ infrastructure?

Clarissa Pacheco
February 19, 2018
Filed under News

From the flood that shutdown the Hornet Bookstore earlier this month to the lead found in the drinking water two years ago, infrastructure problems and their effects are an ongoing issue at Sacramento State. We asked students what their worst experience of Sac State’s infrastructure has been. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays.

