Power on Earth – Darryl Van Leer at Sacramento State
February 28, 2018
Filed under Video
To start off Black History Month on Feb. 1, writer, director, and producer Darryl Van Leer performed his signature “Power on Earth” piece in The University Union. Van Leer set the scenes with various sound effects and incorporated the audience into the story. This gave the crowd a chance to place themselves in the past.
