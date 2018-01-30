The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

Sacramento+State+sophomore+guard+Quayonna+Harris+tries+to+escape+from+the+defense+of+Portland+State+freshman+guard+Kylie+Jimenez+as+coach+Bunky+Harkleroad+looks+on+in+an+81-72+loss+to+the+Vikings+Saturday%2C+Jan.+27+at+the+Nest.
Sacramento State sophomore guard Quayonna Harris tries to escape from the defense of Portland State freshman guard Kylie Jimenez as coach Bunky Harkleroad looks on in an 81-72 loss to the Vikings Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Nest.

Sacramento State sophomore guard Quayonna Harris tries to escape from the defense of Portland State freshman guard Kylie Jimenez as coach Bunky Harkleroad looks on in an 81-72 loss to the Vikings Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Nest.

Jordyn Dollarhide - The State Hornet

Jordyn Dollarhide - The State Hornet

Sacramento State sophomore guard Quayonna Harris tries to escape from the defense of Portland State freshman guard Kylie Jimenez as coach Bunky Harkleroad looks on in an 81-72 loss to the Vikings Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Nest.

Keith Jouganatos
January 30, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Featured, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State women’s basketball coach Bunky Harkleroad paced the sidelines during the closing seconds of the team’s eventual 81-72 defeat at the hands of the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.

At one point in the game, the Hornets had been up by as many as 11 points. Yet as senior guard Maranne Johnson fought for a loose ball with roughly 15 seconds remaining and the game out of reach, they gazed at the scoreboard in disappointment.

Sac State (3-16, 1-7 Big Sky Conference) — which hasn’t won a game on the road all year long — is currently riding a six-game losing streak which is its worst since a six-game skid that stretched from the end of the 2013-14 season to the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign.

RELATED: Basketball programs struggle in first 7 games of Big Sky

Yet Harkleroad, who is in his fifth year at the helm of the Hornets, remained positive after practice on Monday, saying that his team still has a lot to play for down the stretch of this season.

“We have a shot to win the conference tournament,” Harkleroad said. “It would be silly to stop fighting when we believe in what our team can do, and anything can happen come tournament time.”

But nagging injuries, bad breaks in crunch time and a tough Power 5 schedule against teams such as West Virginia and Kentucky aren’t likely to help a team’s confidence. However, the Hornets remain positive that their recent performances have them on the right track to improvement going into the final month of their regular season.

The injuries have forced Harkleroad to play underclassmen such as sophomore Kennedy Nicholas, freshman guard Dana DeGraffenreid and sophomore guard Tiara Scott.

“It is crucial that the players we will have returning next season (continue to) fight — there has to be no quit in our underclassmen,” Harkleroad said.

Sac State will also look to veterans such as Johnson, who was arguably one of the three most efficient players in Saturday’s loss with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes of play.

Another player who performed well against Portland State was sophomore guard Hannah Friend. After going 0-5 from 3-point range in an 85-71 loss against Idaho State on Jan. 20, Friend bounced back by shooting 50 percent (6-12) from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 39 points.

“Shooters shoot, and I can’t not keep shooting,” laughed Friend after Monday’s practice.

Friend also said the positivity and focus hasn’t changed much during their losing streak.

“I know we’d love to get a couple of wins, obviously, going toward the end of the season, but I think if we stick together as a unit and continue to fight and not give in then we will be successful no matter what,” Friend said.

Sac State will have its chance to get back in the win column as the team travels to play Eastern Washington on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball can’t hold on as Portland State pulls away late

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Despite multiple moves, sophomore guard still lives on the basketball court

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Basketball programs struggle in first 7 games of Big Sky

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Sac State men’s basketball team beats Bobcats 87-68

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Sac State women’s basketball splits homestand against Idaho, Eastern Washington

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Hornets defeat Portland State 80-75 in Big Sky basketball opener

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Hornets fall at Golden 1 Center to Portland 80-75

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Hornets hang on for 66-61 win over Cal State Northridge

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Sac State basketball programs sweep doubleheader against Antelope Valley

  • Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

    Basketball

    Hornets host Antelope Valley men’s basketball after 6-game losing streak