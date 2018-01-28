Women’s basketball can’t hold on as Portland State pulls away late

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team led Portland State for over 31 minutes of a 40-minute contest Saturday afternoon, but failed to close out the game and lost to the Vikings 81-72.

With under four minutes in the game, senior guard Maranne Johnson blocked an opposing player — which led to a fastbreak assist on the other end of the floor to sophomore guard Hannah Friend. The Hornets took back the lead at 72-70 with Friend going to the free throw line for the and-one opportunity.

Friend’s fastbreak layup would end up being the last points scored for Sac State as Portland State finished the game on an 11-0 run and held the Hornets scoreless for the final 3:39 of the contest.

Sac State was led by Friend and Johnson. Friend scored a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds; Johnson had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss.

Portland State junior forward Courtney West led the Vikings with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. West was followed in scoring by teammates junior guard Sidney Rielly and junior guard Kiana Brown who put up 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The major disparity on the statistic sheet in this game was overall field goal percentage and the fourth quarter. Portland State shot 53 percent from the field, while Sac State only converted on 38 percent of its shots. The Vikings also outscored the Hornets 23-10 in the final quarter to seal the victory.

The loss to Portland State ends a tough homestand for the Hornets as they went winless at the Nest. Sac State has now lost six consecutive games and 10 of its last 11 contests.

The Hornets will look to end their losing streak as they travel north to play Eastern Washington on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington.