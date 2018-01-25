The student news site of Sacramento State University

Hornet Shuttle Gold Line schedule limited due to inadequate staffing

UTAPS director estimates more drivers will be hired by next week

Nicole Lundgren

Claire Morgan, Managing Editor
January 24, 2018
The Gold Line of the Hornet Shuttle will no longer be operating from 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. due to a shortage of staff bus drivers, according to UTAPS Senior Director Tony Lucas.

Sacramento State University Transportation and Parking Services announced the operation change via Facebook post on Friday.

The Gold Line shuttle runs from campus to Arden Fair Mall and makes stops on Howe Avenue, Fulton Avenue and Exposition Boulevard.

“We are working with HR to hire two additional drivers and anticipate having them onboard by next week,” Lucas said.

The State Hornet will continue to update this story.

