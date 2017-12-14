Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Sacramento State student was detained by campus police after he ran into a classroom where a final was being held, stole an exam out of the hands of a student, and fled the scene on Tuesday night, according to the professor of the course.

Management Information Systems 101 professor Spiros Velianitis said he chased the suspect from the classroom, located in Brighton Hall, until he caught up to him. Campus police officers arrived shortly after.

The suspect was detained but not arrested, according to Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa. Iwasa said that the suspect is a Sac State student and has been referred to Student Affairs.

According to Velianitis, the suspect had an accomplice who was another Sac State student. Velianitis said that the accomplice was also detained by police.

In a previous incident, Velianitis said a student attempted to take a MIS 101 test earlier this month, even though the student was not enrolled in the class. Velianitis said that he noticed the student before the exam started.

“Either my exams are so popular that other students crash my tests or these exams are passed (or) sold to others,” Velianitis said. “It is possible that this is not an isolated incident.”