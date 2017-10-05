Iamsu! to headline homecoming concert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As homecoming day approaches, students can get into the school spirit by participating in numerous events leading up to the big day, including a concert by chart-topping Billboard artist Iamsu!

Homecoming week runs from Oct. 9-14 and will feature activities hosted by different campus organizations including a dance marathon, a tailgate competition and a golf cart parade. UNIQUE Programs has invited rapper Iamsu! to headline the homecoming concert.

Iamsu! is a local hip-hop artist from Richmond who got his start in 2008 when he and some Bay Area high school friends formed the hip-hop collective Heartbreak Gang, also known as HBK Gang. The collective included artists like P-Lo, Skipper, Sage the Gemini, Jay Ant and Kehlani.

Iamsu! and others in HBK Gang found success through their collaboration, producing hits like “Up,” “Gas Pedal” and “Only that Real,” which all earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since his role in forming the HBK Gang, Iamsu! went on to release two studio albums and nine mixtapes. He appeared on tracks with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent, 2 Chainz, E-40 and YG. (Story continues below)

Danielle Carr, a student assistant at UNIQUE, said that Iamsu! was chosen for the concert’s main act because of his popularity and reputation in the Bay Area.

“Everyone here (at UNIQUE) is really excited for the event,” Carr said. “I think students are going to enjoy the show.”

Opening for Iamsu! will be Sac State alumnus Ron Florente who is better known by his stage name, DJ Rated R. Florente is no stranger to the Sac State stage having performed at last year’s Marc E. Bassey concert with his hip-hop group Live Manikins. He has been DJ’ing for 18 years and has also performed solo sets at campus events.

“It’s always humbling to get another opportunity to rock the stage at Sac State,” Florente said in an email. “With Iamsu! on the bill, I’m looking forward to warming it up and showcasing some turntablism mixed in with some current radio stuff.”

The homecoming concert will take place in the University Union Ballroom Oct. 12 from 7:30-10:00 p.m. and is open to the general public for $15. Students can pay a special price of $12. Tickets are available online at sacstateunique.com and at the ASI student shop on the third floor of Sequoia Hall.