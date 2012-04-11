Sac State has haunted halls?

Briana Banuelos, freshman

“I live in Sierra on the second floor. When we leave our door cracked open a little it will always close by itself and no one is out there. We call (the ghost) Little F—er, because it’s always f—ing with us.”

Madison Hanscom, freshman nursing major

“In our room, I was in there and she (my roommate) had just left to go home, and I heard something drop on her side and I walked over and nothing had changed.”

Marie Nkokuovi, freshman interior design major

“(My) friend said he woke up one morning and he saw somebody sitting on his floor, but it wasn’t his roommate because his roommate wasn’t there the night before. And then he saw the person get up and walk out of the room.”

Nikki Enanoria, freshman criminal justice major

“I heard that in the dorms a lot of people hear stomping in the empty rooms. And a lot of the lights were on during Christmas break. Maintenance wasn’t doing anything, but a lot of them turned on without the R.A.s knowing anything. Mine actually were on, I came back to my light being on.”

Louie Olivera, freshman criminal justice major

“(My friend) in Jenkins put up a full length mirror, and she put a bin underneath it so if it would fall, it would fall face down. But in the middle of the night it was taken off the wall, sticky notes were taken off, and placed gently with the glass facing towards the edge of the desk.”

Maddy Cline, freshman kinesiology major

“My floormate is really afraid of ghosts, and we heard a scream while he was showering and he ran back into his room and he said, ‘I swear a ghost just touched me, I swear, I swear. We just started messing with him after that, trying to scare him and stuff.”

