sperm:Bianca Davis, senior biology major, studies the effects of microwaves in detecting semen stains on fabric.:Ricky Afuang – State Hornet

Bianca Davis, senior biology major, studies the effects of microwaves in detecting semen stains on fabric.

April 6, 2010
Bianca Davis, senior Biology major with a minor in Criminal Justice, won an award for best presentation at the 24th annual Student Research Competition. She is shown dropping human samples of semen on to the black fabric; Bianca’s main study in this experiment was the different effects of microwaves within the capability to detect these type of stains on fabric.

  1. Greg antonucci on September 7th, 2017 11:06 pm

    I went to school with ms.davis. shes always been a high acheiver and has been about her education.. Good job Bianca.. Keep pushing foward

