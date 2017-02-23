Contact us

The State Hornet is the student-run newspaper at California State University, Sacramento. It has been the independent voice of Sac State since 1949.
If you are interested in contacting the editors or joining The State Hornet staff, please send an email to [email protected].
To contact an individual staff member, please visit the staff page.
The main office phone number is (916) 278-6584.
The advertising office phone number is (916) 278-4092.
The faculty adviser, Stu VanAirsdale, can be reached at (916) 278-6065.
The following two tabs change content below.
Latest posts by State Hornet (see all)
- EDITORIAL: Campus deserves answers on lead - February 15, 2017
- Letter to the editor: Hate speech ‘must be shut down’ - February 13, 2017
- Photo of the day: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 - February 9, 2017
NorCal Professional Career Events
Here at HireLive, we take a personal approach when working with both companies looking to hire and candidates in search of a career change. Our specialized hiring events and services are the ideal way for both employers and job seekers to meet face-to-face in comfortable and professional environments. This is your opportunity to interview face to face with best-in-class companies seeking sensational candidates.
Meet With Hiring Managers on March 8th!
Sacramento
Wednesday, March 8th
9:00am – 12:30pm
Embassy Suites Hotel
100 Capitol Mall
Sacramento, CA 95814
Parking: $1.50/per half hour
Frequent Openings Include:
Inside and Outside Sales Representatives, Account Executives and Managers, Retail and Sales Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Retail Sales, and more!
Many companies offer:
• Base + Uncapped Commission Pay Structure
• Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options
• Opportunity for Immense Growth
• Flexible Schedules
Please bring 15 Resumes, and dress business professional. This is a free event for job seekers.
More companies register daily. Please check our website for a complete list.