Contact us

The State Hornet is the student-run newspaper at California State University, Sacramento. It has been the independent voice of Sac State since 1949.

If you are interested in contacting the editors or joining The State Hornet staff, please send an email to [email protected].

To contact an individual staff member, please visit the staff page.

The main office phone number is (916) 278-6584.

The advertising office phone number is (916) 278-4092.

The faculty adviser, Stu VanAirsdale, can be reached at (916) 278-6065.

