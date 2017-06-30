Students, legislators discuss educational concerns at First Millennial Caucus

Over 80 Sacramento State staff, students and community members attended the first Millennial Caucus Tuesday in The WELL’s Terrace Suite. The town hall-styled gathering was a place for legislators to meet with millennials, targeting students to discuss concerns such as education and the ongoing problems of student debt, housing development, and technology, as well as ways to resolve other contemporary issues within the millennial generation. The 90-minute session also consisted of group talks, meet-and-greet with assembly members, and a question and answer session.

“We’re looking at going anywhere that millennials are”, former Assemblyman Dylan Hoffmann said. “Whether that is college campuses, companies that employ millennials, wherever we can engage with the generation. Sac State has been great to us. The students were amazing.”