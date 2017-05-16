Sounds of Studying: A State Hornet finals playlist

Lanea Florence: Mrs. Dalloway: II. Mrs Dalloway: In The Garden by Max Richter

“Really, anything by Max Richter is my go to music for studying. There are no lyrics so I don’t get distracted and his music is a mix between classical music and white noise which is calming and provides good background noise. Can’t tell you why it works, but this music always helps me stay focused and productive.”

John Ferrannini: The lamentations of the prophet Jeremiah as composed by Palestrina

“When I took more classes, I’d listen to chanting or other religious music as I studied. I can’t read while listening to things with English lyrics, because I’ll get distracted, and something felt right about listening to music relating to God while reading about philosophy or mythology.”

Rin Carbin: Walla Walla by Glass Animals.

“Any song by Glass Animals tbh. I listen to music when I’m doing anything. When I’m looking for music, I prefer songs that are hypnotic -low tone, slowish and lyrics that are nonsensical or not in-your-face. Any Glass Animals song is perfect since I feel that the lyrics are nonsensical taken by themselves — they’re part of the song instead of being the song.”