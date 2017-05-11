May 11, 2017
News Ticker

#SacStateSays: ‘What letter grade would you give your overall experience at Sac State?’

May 11, 2017 Cassie Dickman 0

This week The State Hornet asked students, “What letter grade would you give your overall experience at Sac State?”

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.

Cassie Dickman

Cassie Dickman is studying journalism at Sacramento State with a minor in environmental studies and currently a staff writer for The State Hornet. This is her first semester at Sac State, transferring in from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, Calif. At LMC, Cassie worked for three years on the college's student-run newspaper the Experience, where she served as a staff writer, photographer, campus editor, copy chief, editor-in-chief and managing editor. Eventually, she hopes to get her master's degree in investigative journalism and move to the UK to cover international issues, both political and environmental. Cassie can be reached at [email protected]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet