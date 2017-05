SacStateSays: ‘What letter grade would you give your overall experience at Sac State?’

Cassie Dickman

Cassie Dickman is studying journalism at Sacramento State with a minor in environmental studies and currently a staff writer for The State Hornet. This is her first semester at Sac State, transferring in from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, Calif. At LMC, Cassie worked for three years on the college's student-run newspaper the Experience, where she served as a staff writer, photographer, campus editor, copy chief, editor-in-chief and managing editor. Eventually, she hopes to get her master's degree in investigative journalism and move to the UK to cover international issues, both political and environmental. Cassie can be reached at [email protected]