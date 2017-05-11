Round Table Pizza voted ‘Best On-Campus Dining’ at Sac State

Click here for full results.

Out of 22 restaurants on campus, Round Table Pizza was voted the best by The State Hornet’s readers in the Best of Sac State poll.

While Round Table stands out from the rest by virtue of being the only pizza place on campus, there are other factors — namely, ample seating, sporting events playing on TV and a large tap beer selection — that make Round Table reign supreme.

Round Table provides an atmosphere unlike other restaurants on campus with plenty of seating and tables. That, paired with a the TVs, makes Round Table a popular venue in the University Union.

Round Table is a good hangout spot for students, even if they aren’t hungry. After a long day of classes and studies, students can order a pizza, drink a beer, catch the big game and relax.

“For me personally, I’m a sports fan so this is one place I can come and watch the game,” Sacramento State student Shikar Mohan said. “I would still come here to eat and stuff because watching the game, drinking stuff, having food, it’s just a good time.”

The restaurant also sells beer — with six choices on tap and several bottled, other restaurants on campus can’t compete.

“Baja Fresh (only has) bottled options, so you can’t pick your sizes,” Round Table employee Hannah Thompson said. “Epicure also has beer and wine, but they’re only open for three hours a day.”