Business voted ‘Best Major’ at Sac State

Business was voted as the best major Sacramento State has to offer in The State Hornet’s Best of Sac State poll.

The program has seen many goal-oriented entrepreneurs take its courses and cultivate relationships with both the faculty and their community, according to Pingsheng “Ping” Tong, a marketing professor.

“I think we see so much success because our faculty is so passionate. We try to be as approachable and practical to help students as much as we can,” Tong said. “Student engagement is paramount and it allows us as staff to understand the needs, wants and challenges that our students face.”

The Future Four and More competition, put together by the department, awarded a combined $7,400 in cash prizes to winners. Professor Seung Bach said the event was only made possible by student involvement.

Students also give credit for the success of the department to the faculty and their real-world experiences in the ever-changing market.

“The best part is that we have really high-quality professors. They do a lot of their own outside research and consulting and most have worked in the industry,” said senior Hannah Foster. “I had a professor who worked for Hewlett-Packard for 25 years before he came to teach here, and another who was a huge consultant in China and understands that market very well. The level of the faculty here is just really impressive.”