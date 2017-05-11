Accounting professor Todd Jensen voted ‘Best Professor’ at Sac State

Click here for full results.

Todd Jensen, a Sacramento State accounting professor since 2000, won the Best of Sac State poll in the category of best professor.

Jensen said that teaching is “in the blood” — his father was a professor too.

“Something about helping young people learn keeps you young,” Jensen said.

He has been teaching since 1992, starting at Golden Gate University and Sierra College.

Jensen said that he tries to keep the subject matter interesting by tying in current events and jokes.

“I try to use humor whenever possible because without humor, accounting can be a bit drab,” he said. “I try to bring in current events or world situations to bear and on a good day that turns into a discussion.”

Jensen said that two weeks ago he used the ongoing downfall of the Sears department store chain in a lesson.

“We were talking about how Sears is falling apart, how retail is changing and how we deal with that as accountants,” he said.

Accounting major Sarai Torres-Mora said that the jokes and tying of accounting to current events in business helps her to learn.

“The way he teaches the class is very easy-going and helps you stay focused,” she said. “A lot of times when professors are lecturing you zone out, but he always relates to the real world.”

Jensen earned his master’s degree from the University of Oregon and did his undergraduate work at Chico State University.