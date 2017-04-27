SacStateSays: Where will you smoke when the ban takes effect?

CSU Chancellor Timothy White issued an executive order on April 7 stipulating that tobacco use will be banned on all campuses in the system effective Sept. 1. We asked Sacramento State students who smoke where they plan to light up once the ban goes into effect. Weigh in online by using #SacStateSays.
Photos by Max Jacobs
