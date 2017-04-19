April 19, 2017
POLL: Best of Sac State

(Illustration by Barbara Harvey)

Cast your vote one more than 40 categories in The State Hornet’s first “Best of Sac State” poll.

Check back on May 11 for results.

  1. A survey is good idea but too long. Should have been a little more simple.i think questions of off campus are a tad irrelevant.

