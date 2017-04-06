A student government guide for the apathetic or uninformed voter

WHO'S IN CHARGE?

This money is overseen by the ASI Board of Directors, which acts as Sac State’s student government. Those are the positions up for election next week.

Meetings are held every other Wednesday in the Foothill Suite of the University Union. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. on April 12.

There are 16 voting members on the board — 14 of which are students and two of which are representatives of Sac State’s president and chief financial officer, respectively. The top official is the ASI President, who is currently Patrick Dorsey.

“ASI must meet our campus presidents’ conditions for us to be recognized and sanctioned as an auxiliary to the campus,” said Patricia Worley, who has been the executive director of ASI since 2001. “Changes to the California Corporations Code in recent years mandated that all ‘directors’ of the board must have equal responsibility and equal rights.”

Even though the ASI Board of Directors oversees a corporation, it still must comply with the Romero Open Meetings Act because it acts as a student government. The law was designed to ensure that student government meetings are open and transparent.

After this academic year, Dorsey’s term will end and he will be replaced by either Nyree Hall or Mia Kagianas.

According to ASI’s Operating Rules, the president has 60 percent of their “estimated cost of attendance” at Sac State paid for by a scholarship administered by the ASI Business Office. Other ASI positions, such as executive vice president, vice president of finance, vice president of university affairs and vice president of academic affairs, have 50 percent of their college attendance cost paid for.

Other board members, such as the directors of various colleges and for undeclared and graduate students, get 25 percent of their attendance cost paid for.