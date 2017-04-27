A guide to campus food that won’t break the bank

There are many choices for food on campus with enough options to fit any food craving.
The problem, of course, is that while food may satisfy one’s hunger, the price of eating lunch between classes adds up quickly.
The minimum wage in California is $10.50 an hour but the average one-serving meal (including a drink and a side) from Sac State fast-food chains costs about $7.75 after sales tax.
Here are a few options for a meal to break your hunger without breaking the bank.
Photos by Itzel Ponce
Alec Romero
Alec Romero is a fourth year student at Sacramento State where he is majoring in communication studies with intended minors in journalism and marketing. Alec joined the State Hornet spring 2017 but prior, he was a sports writer for his high school magazine Shark Attack at Santiago High School in Corona, California. You might have also heard Alec on KSSU, Sac State's student-run radio station where he does a weekly show every Tuesday called The Weekly Sports Report. Currently, Alec is an intern at ESPN Radio 1320. He wants to continue sports writing after college or move into internal professional sports operations such as radio producing, marketing or media relations.
There are a few others that I could add:
Several items at the Indian Food Place are quite reasonable.
Togo’s has a small round sandwich that’s cheap.
Epicure has many items on it’s menu that are less than what you’d pay at other spots on campus.